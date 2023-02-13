First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) Short Interest Up 34.7% in January

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the January 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.30. The stock had a trading volume of 535 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,518. First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $36.88 and a one year high of $49.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.39.
First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.163 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund
