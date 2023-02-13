First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) Short Interest Up 34.7% in January

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the January 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.30. The stock had a trading volume of 535 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,518. First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $36.88 and a one year high of $49.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.39.

Get First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.163 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,600,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 226.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 21,902 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth $584,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $517,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth about $474,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.