First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 15,811 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 31,576 shares.The stock last traded at $95.56 and had previously closed at $95.57.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.71 and its 200 day moving average is $93.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. True Capital Management acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $813,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 237,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,758,000 after acquiring an additional 56,002 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,703,000 after purchasing an additional 41,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.

About First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

