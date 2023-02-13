First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

First United Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FUNC opened at $19.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. First United has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The firm has a market cap of $129.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.77.

Get First United alerts:

First United Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from First United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. First United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First United

About First United

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First United in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First United in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First United in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of First United in the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First United by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. 31.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.