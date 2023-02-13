FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.44-2.64 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.48. FirstEnergy also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.56-0.66 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America downgraded FirstEnergy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.38.
FirstEnergy Stock Performance
FE stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.39. 2,913,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,200,071. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. FirstEnergy has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.97. The firm has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.42.
FirstEnergy Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of FirstEnergy
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 12.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.1% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.5% during the first quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 31,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 11.6% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 11.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.
About FirstEnergy
FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FirstEnergy (FE)
- Should Medtronic’s Recent Colibri Patent Controversy Concern You?
- Checkpoint Software Helps Cyber Security Stocks Bottom
- Under Armour Stock, Gap and Crap, Here’s Why
- Is Chevron Positioned To Take Energy Sector Leadership?
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.