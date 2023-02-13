FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.44-2.64 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.48. FirstEnergy also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.56-0.66 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America downgraded FirstEnergy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.38.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

FE stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.39. 2,913,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,200,071. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. FirstEnergy has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.97. The firm has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.42.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of FirstEnergy

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.23%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 12.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.1% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.5% during the first quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 31,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 11.6% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 11.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

About FirstEnergy

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.