FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 10.35%. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. FirstEnergy updated its Q1 guidance to $0.56-0.66 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.44-2.64 EPS.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

FE stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.39. 2,906,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,201,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. FirstEnergy has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.97. The company has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.42.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 71.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,322,000 after buying an additional 4,443,050 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 58.1% during the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,543,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,649,000 after buying an additional 934,346 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,095,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,976,000 after acquiring an additional 210,690 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 618,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,355,000 after acquiring an additional 208,803 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 35.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 703,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,268,000 after buying an additional 182,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

FE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

