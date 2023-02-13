FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 10.35%. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. FirstEnergy updated its Q1 guidance to $0.56-0.66 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.44-2.64 EPS.
FE stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.39. 2,906,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,201,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. FirstEnergy has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.97. The company has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.42.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 71.23%.
FE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.38.
FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.
