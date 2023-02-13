FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 122,499 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 414,414 shares.The stock last traded at $32.56 and had previously closed at $32.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLNG has been the topic of several research reports. Pareto Securities cut FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Danske upgraded FLEX LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.00.

FLEX LNG Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FLEX LNG ( NYSE:FLNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). FLEX LNG had a net margin of 59.26% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $91.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that FLEX LNG Ltd. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in FLEX LNG in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in FLEX LNG in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in FLEX LNG in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in FLEX LNG by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

About FLEX LNG

(Get Rating)

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Stories

