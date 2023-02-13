Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,193 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,693 shares during the quarter. Fortinet accounts for 0.6% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $9,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,738,000 after acquiring an additional 76,027 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 209.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.
Fortinet Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.67. The company had a trading volume of 362,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,077,449. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.82, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.14. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $71.52.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.57.
Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet
In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $33,936,881.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,298.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $33,936,881.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,298.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Fortinet Company Profile
Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fortinet (FTNT)
- There’s a Lot to Love About Mineralys’ Valentine’s Day IPO
- Did the Market Overreact to Google’s Bard AI Presentation?
- Uber May Achieve Profitability, Despite the Clickbait Headlines
- Live Cattle Prices Calling the Shots at Tyson Foods
- Can PayPal Get Out of Its Way?
Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.