Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,193 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,693 shares during the quarter. Fortinet accounts for 0.6% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $9,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,738,000 after acquiring an additional 76,027 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 209.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.67. The company had a trading volume of 362,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,077,449. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.82, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.14. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $71.52.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.57.

In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $33,936,881.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,298.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $33,936,881.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,298.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

