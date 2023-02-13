Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.4211 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Fortis has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years. Fortis has a payout ratio of 73.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Fortis to earn $2.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.3%.

Shares of NYSE:FTS traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.76. 1,493,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,190. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.44. The firm has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.43. Fortis has a 52 week low of $34.76 and a 52 week high of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Fortis by 9.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Fortis during the first quarter valued at $248,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fortis in the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 3rd quarter worth about $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$56.50 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Fortis from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Fortis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.86.

Fortis, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy generation and distribution. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment is composed of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

