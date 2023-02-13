Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Short Interest Update

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a growth of 115.9% from the January 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Fortum Oyj from €15.30 ($16.45) to €15.20 ($16.34) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortum Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.48.

Fortum Oyj Price Performance

Fortum Oyj stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,568. Fortum Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $5.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.73.

About Fortum Oyj

Fortum Oyj is engaged in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions, Uniper, and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

