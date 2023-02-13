FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP) to Issue GBX 0.85 Dividend

FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, February 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

FRP Advisory Group Stock Down 5.8 %

FRP Advisory Group stock traded down GBX 8.50 ($0.10) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 137.50 ($1.67). 214,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,249. FRP Advisory Group has a 52-week low of GBX 109 ($1.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 173 ($2.10). The stock has a market capitalization of £342.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,920.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 156.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 158.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.38.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.18) price target on shares of FRP Advisory Group in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

About FRP Advisory Group

FRP Advisory Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, capital raising, special situations M&A, partial exits, and financial due diligence; and debt advisory services, such as asset based lending, raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

