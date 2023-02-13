Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Trading 5.4% Higher

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.47 and last traded at $7.41. 4,111,417 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 7,414,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Full Truck Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Full Truck Alliance currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Full Truck Alliance Stock Up 5.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.94 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.39.

Institutional Trading of Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance ( NYSE:YMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Full Truck Alliance had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $254.24 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $520,000. Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,746,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,984,000 after buying an additional 247,458 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 412.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 484,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 390,216 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,897,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,181,000 after purchasing an additional 354,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Creek Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $16,032,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.69% of the company’s stock.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

Further Reading

