FUNToken (FUN) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.70 Million

FUNToken (FUN) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One FUNToken token can currently be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. FUNToken has a market cap of $72.66 million and $1.70 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FUNToken has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About FUNToken

FUNToken’s launch date was June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token. FUNToken’s official website is funtoken.io.

Buying and Selling FUNToken

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was initially developed by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to power their FUN ecosystem. In early 2021, FUN Token took control of FUN and are focused on developing this separately from FunFair Technologies with a new use case.”

