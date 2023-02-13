Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Gap Down to $45.90

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $45.90, but opened at $44.87. Futu shares last traded at $46.58, with a volume of 676,231 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. CLSA downgraded Futu from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Futu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. DBS Vickers assumed coverage on Futu in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $59.60 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Futu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Futu currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.52.

Futu Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Futu

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 35.56%. The business had revenue of $247.85 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Futu by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,836,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,765,000 after buying an additional 116,706 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Futu by 1.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,124,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,941,000 after buying an additional 16,449 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Futu by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,076,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,062,000 after buying an additional 50,867 shares during the last quarter. Matrix China Management III L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,486,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,578,000. 19.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

Featured Articles

