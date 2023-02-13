G999 Price Hits $0.0029 on Exchanges (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and $3,410.29 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One G999 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, G999 has traded up 19% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00080407 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00060012 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000388 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00009975 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00024376 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003929 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001756 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

