Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC Has $3.41 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,040,000 after buying an additional 1,427,405 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,875,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,570,000 after purchasing an additional 374,472 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 10.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,947,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,869,000 after purchasing an additional 902,261 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,235,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,254,000 after purchasing an additional 875,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,157,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,289,000 after buying an additional 98,091 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.07.

Shares of PEP traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $177.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 932,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,855,212. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $153.37 and a one year high of $186.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.50.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

