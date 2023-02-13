Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC Has $879,000 Stock Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC lessened its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 67.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 68.8% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Price Performance

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,498. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.54. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $58.73 and a 52 week high of $88.50.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

FMX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $95.60 to $109.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.04.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

