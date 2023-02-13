GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Up 6.2%

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.92 and last traded at $23.92. 79,712 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,435,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GDS. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of GDS from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of GDS from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of GDS from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.37.

GDS Stock Up 4.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 0.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GDS

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.09. GDS had a negative net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $332.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDS. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 52,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 30,138 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in GDS by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in GDS by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in GDS by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in GDS by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 12,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

