Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Sets New 12-Month High at $24.30

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.30 and last traded at $24.18, with a volume of 56575 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.26.

Gemini Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -24.26 and a beta of -0.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gemini Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,300,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 43,831 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gemini Therapeutics by 42.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 762,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 225,961 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Gemini Therapeutics by 2,850.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 339,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $276,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

About Gemini Therapeutics

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.

