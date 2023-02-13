Gentex (GNTX) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Gentex (NASDAQ: GNTX) recently:

2/10/2023 – Gentex was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/2/2023 – Gentex was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/27/2023 – Gentex was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

1/23/2023 – Gentex was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/13/2023 – Gentex was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Gentex Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $28.50. 652,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,925. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $31.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Gentex Co alerts:

Gentex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gentex

In other Gentex news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $199,349.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,803.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Gentex news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $199,349.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,803.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 17,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $535,623.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,580,066.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Gentex by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $238,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925,355 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in Gentex by 16.6% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,284,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $212,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,243 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Gentex by 4,100.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 694,620 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,429,000 after purchasing an additional 678,084 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gentex by 30.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,070,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,917,000 after purchasing an additional 479,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Gentex by 13.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,446,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,532,000 after buying an additional 404,781 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.