GG TOKEN Price Down 10.2% Over Last Week (GGTKN)

GG TOKEN (GGTKN) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. GG TOKEN has a market capitalization of $121.66 million and approximately $8,696.91 worth of GG TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GG TOKEN token can currently be bought for $0.0956 or 0.00000441 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GG TOKEN has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About GG TOKEN

GG TOKEN was first traded on April 16th, 2022. GG TOKEN’s total supply is 12,726,273,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,272,627,300 tokens. GG TOKEN’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5396202.new#new. GG TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @gg_tkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GG TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/ggtoken. GG TOKEN’s official website is ggtkn.com.

Buying and Selling GG TOKEN

According to CryptoCompare, “GG TOKEN (GGTKN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GG TOKEN has a current supply of 12,726,273,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GG TOKEN is 0.10176611 USD and is up 0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $50,523.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ggtkn.com/.”

