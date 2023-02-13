GICTrade (GICT) Price Hits $0.99

GICTrade (GICT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One GICTrade token can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00004566 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, GICTrade has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. GICTrade has a market cap of $98.22 million and approximately $29,254.83 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.00 or 0.00425138 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,094.00 or 0.28161918 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000178 BTC.

About GICTrade

GICTrade’s launch date was March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. The official website for GICTrade is www.gicindonesia.com. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GICTrade is medium.com/@gictradeio.

GICTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.9465046 USD and is down -0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $27,480.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GICTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GICTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

