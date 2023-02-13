GICTrade (GICT) Price Reaches $0.95 on Exchanges

GICTrade (GICT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 13th. In the last seven days, GICTrade has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One GICTrade token can now be purchased for approximately $0.95 or 0.00004385 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GICTrade has a market capitalization of $94.28 million and approximately $29,559.00 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GICTrade Token Profile

GICTrade launched on March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. GICTrade’s official website is www.gicindonesia.com. GICTrade’s official message board is medium.com/@gictradeio. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GICTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.9465046 USD and is down -0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $27,480.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

