Gifto (GTO) Price Reaches $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Gifto (GTO) traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 13th. One Gifto token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000518 BTC on exchanges. Gifto has a total market cap of $112.55 million and approximately $79.82 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gifto has traded 162% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gifto Profile

Gifto launched on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 tokens. Gifto’s official message board is giftoprotocol.blogspot.com. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Gifto

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

