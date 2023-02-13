GigaCloud Technology Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GCT) Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow

GigaCloud Technology’s (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, February 14th. GigaCloud Technology had issued 2,940,000 shares in its IPO on August 18th. The total size of the offering was $36,015,000 based on an initial share price of $12.25. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

GigaCloud Technology Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of GCT stock opened at $4.94 on Monday. GigaCloud Technology has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $62.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.94.

Get GigaCloud Technology alerts:

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,425,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GigaCloud Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaCloud Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.