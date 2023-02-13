Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Short Interest Update

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 68.0% from the January 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Glanbia in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Glanbia stock remained flat at $12.08 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 16,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 633. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.04. Glanbia has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $14.99.

Glanbia Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of dairy and nutritional ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, Glanbia Ireland, and All Other. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells performance nutrition products.

