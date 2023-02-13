Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Short Interest Update

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 234,400 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the January 15th total of 177,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,544,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GLNCY shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Glencore from GBX 680 ($8.17) to GBX 625 ($7.51) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Glencore from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 600 ($7.21) to GBX 650 ($7.81) in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of Glencore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 560 ($6.73) to GBX 575 ($6.91) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $641.67.

Glencore Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of GLNCY traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.35. 489,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,729. Glencore has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $14.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

