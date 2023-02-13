Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,700 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the January 15th total of 89,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Blue Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 216.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Global Blue Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,522,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,753,000 after purchasing an additional 44,563 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Blue Group during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Knighthead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Global Blue Group by 14.7% during the third quarter. Knighthead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,470,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,327,000 after purchasing an additional 699,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Global Blue Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE GB traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.02. The stock had a trading volume of 15,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,469. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.74. Global Blue Group has a 52 week low of $3.49 and a 52 week high of $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.33, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

About Global Blue Group

Global Blue Group ( NYSE:GB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $82.56 million during the quarter.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS).

