Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $135.00 to $145.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GPN. Wedbush decreased their target price on Global Payments to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Global Payments from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.69.

Global Payments Stock Performance

GPN opened at $115.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $92.27 and a 12-month high of $148.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.68 and a 200-day moving average of $112.66. The stock has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.69, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. purchased 3,400 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,262.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPN. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Further Reading

