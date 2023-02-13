Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Short Interest Down 23.1% in January

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the January 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Price Performance

Shares of CATH traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.45. The company had a trading volume of 129,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,282. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 52-week low of $42.55 and a 52-week high of $57.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.00.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.364 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CATH. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 70,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 21,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period.

