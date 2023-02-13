Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Short Interest Down 23.1% in January

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the January 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Price Performance
Shares of CATH traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.45. The company had a trading volume of 129,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,282. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 52-week low of $42.55 and a 52-week high of $57.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.00.
Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.364 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF
