Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) Short Interest Update

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the January 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ EDOC traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,012. Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $15.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.07.

Get Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.