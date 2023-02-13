Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Bought by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,538 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management owned approximately 0.08% of Golub Capital BDC worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter worth $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 111.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 30.8% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GBDC. TheStreet raised Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $14.50 target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Thursday, November 24th.

NASDAQ:GBDC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.76. The stock had a trading volume of 153,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.63. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.94 and a twelve month high of $16.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.43.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $136.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.59%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 194.12%.

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. They also offer events presentations, financial reporting, stock information, tax information, and analyst coverage services.

