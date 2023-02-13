Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Good Times Restaurants Stock Down 3.8 %
Shares of Good Times Restaurants stock opened at $2.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.42 million, a P/E ratio of -40.28 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.62. Good Times Restaurants has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $4.60.
Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.39 million for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%.
Good Times Restaurants Company Profile
Good Times Restaurants, Inc engages in restaurant operation through its wholly owned restaurants: Good Times Drive Thru, Inc, BD of Colorado, LLC, Bad Daddy’s Franchise Development, LLC, and Bad Daddy’s International, LLC. It operates under the Good Times Burgers and Frozen Custard, and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurant segments.
