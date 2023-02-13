Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of Good Times Restaurants stock opened at $2.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.42 million, a P/E ratio of -40.28 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.62. Good Times Restaurants has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $4.60.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.39 million for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants, Inc engages in restaurant operation through its wholly owned restaurants: Good Times Drive Thru, Inc, BD of Colorado, LLC, Bad Daddy’s Franchise Development, LLC, and Bad Daddy’s International, LLC. It operates under the Good Times Burgers and Frozen Custard, and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurant segments.

Further Reading

