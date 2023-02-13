Governance OHM Reaches 1-Day Volume of $358,375.52 (GOHM)

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Over the last seven days, Governance OHM has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. Governance OHM has a total market capitalization of $196.16 million and $358,375.52 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Governance OHM token can currently be bought for approximately $2,727.02 or 0.12602274 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002363 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.98 or 0.00426064 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000107 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,092.28 or 0.28219103 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000178 BTC.
Governance OHM Token Profile
Governance OHM’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens. The official website for Governance OHM is www.olympusdao.finance. Governance OHM’s official message board is olympusdao.medium.com. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao.
Buying and Selling Governance OHM
