Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 296,700 shares, an increase of 131.8% from the January 15th total of 128,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 354,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Gracell Biotechnologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRCL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Gracell Biotechnologies by 1,279.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,751 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 45.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gracell Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.40.

Gracell Biotechnologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GRCL remained flat at $2.17 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 216,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,868. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $5.69.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.27). Equities research analysts forecast that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

