Grand Central Investment Group Grows Holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Grand Central Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,392 shares during the period. First Trust Natural Gas ETF accounts for approximately 9.0% of Grand Central Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Grand Central Investment Group owned 0.75% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF worth $6,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $543,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,173,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FCG opened at $24.84 on Monday. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.27 and a fifty-two week high of $31.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.41.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

