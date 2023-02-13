Grand Central Investment Group Sells 105,760 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Grand Central Investment Group reduced its position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 65.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 105,760 shares during the period. Pan American Silver makes up 1.2% of Grand Central Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Grand Central Investment Group’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 218.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. 44.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAAS opened at $16.48 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.42 and a 200 day moving average of $16.71. Pan American Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.70.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John J. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

