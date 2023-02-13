Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Shares Sold by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,936 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,040 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of Granite Construction worth $9,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Granite Construction by 15.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Granite Construction by 53.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 9,107 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Granite Construction by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Granite Construction by 1.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Granite Construction by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,390,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,422,000 after purchasing an additional 47,937 shares in the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Granite Construction Trading Down 0.5 %

Granite Construction stock opened at $41.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.35 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 1.44.

Granite Construction Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.27%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GVA. StockNews.com cut Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Granite Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

About Granite Construction

(Get Rating)

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company. It operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials company in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Construction and Materials. The Construction segment is involved in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.