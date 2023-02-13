Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Short Interest Update

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a drop of 44.0% from the January 15th total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Gratomic Price Performance
Gratomic stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 26,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,746. Gratomic has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.27.
About Gratomic
