Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Short Interest Update

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a drop of 44.0% from the January 15th total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Gratomic Price Performance

Gratomic stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 26,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,746. Gratomic has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.27.

Get Gratomic alerts:

About Gratomic

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Gratomic, Inc is a canadian-based junior exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of exploration assets located in Canada and Namibia. The firm’s project portfolio includes Aukum and Buckingham Graphite property. The company was founded on February 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Gratomic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gratomic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.