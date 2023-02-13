Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) Director Acquires $27,168.00 in Stock

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating) Director Tejraj S. Hada acquired 566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $27,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $84,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
GCBC stock traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.00. 11,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,732. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.01 million, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.31. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.44 and a 52 week high of $79.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.30.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. Greene County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.77%.
Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Greene County. Its services include personal banking, checking accounts, savings accounts, loans, commercial lending, business accounts, municipal banking services and investment services. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Catskill, NY.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Greene County Bancorp (GCBC)
