Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.9% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $10,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.42 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.12 and a 200-day moving average of $98.64. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $111.17.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

