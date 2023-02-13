Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Buys 7,166 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,120 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,166 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $4,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of VMware by 140.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in VMware by 75.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of VMware by 202.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VMware alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $2,143,557.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,320,939.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $2,143,557.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,320,939.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $804,837.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,417,818.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE VMW opened at $116.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $133.13. The company has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.26.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. VMware had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,930.43%. Research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VMW. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VMware currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.44.

About VMware

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.