Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 170,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,535,000 after buying an additional 5,835 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the second quarter worth about $235,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 61.6% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the second quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 110.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 20,674 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI China ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

MCHI opened at $51.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.96. iShares MSCI China ETF has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $63.67.

iShares MSCI China ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.712 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

(Get Rating)

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.