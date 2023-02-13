Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Raises Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1,098.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,527 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 26,147 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 63.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.65.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $89.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.28. The company has a market cap of $115.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $84.60 and a 52-week high of $109.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

