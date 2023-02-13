Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 74,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,696 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.3% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 43,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $141.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.62. The company has a market capitalization of $413.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $158.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group set a $156.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.39.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

