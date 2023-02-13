Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Sells 1,790 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC owned about 0.13% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

NYSEARCA CWI opened at $25.72 on Monday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a one year low of $20.63 and a one year high of $29.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.87.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

