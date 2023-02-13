Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Sells 32,555 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lowered its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 272,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,555 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $5,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NLOK. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 361,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,281,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 382,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,394,000 after acquiring an additional 31,893 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 196,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,664,000. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLOK opened at $21.66 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.11 and a 200 day moving average of $22.37. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $30.92. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NortonLifeLock in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

