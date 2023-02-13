Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Sells 640 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC decreased its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $6,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in Nutrien by 239.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

NTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $65.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. TD Securities lowered shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.78.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $80.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.26. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $68.82 and a 52 week high of $117.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

