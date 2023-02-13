Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Sells 8,763 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,763 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 28,420.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $536,811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659,350 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 674.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 7,058,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $492,959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147,478 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $170,453,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,379,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $585,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PayPal to $125.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $80.80 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.27. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.39 and a 1-year high of $122.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

