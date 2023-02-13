Grove (GVR) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $2.28 Million

Grove (GVR) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. In the last week, Grove has traded up 34.6% against the US dollar. One Grove token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grove has a market cap of $2.28 million and approximately $1,416.97 worth of Grove was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Grove Token Profile

Grove was first traded on March 1st, 2022. Grove’s total supply is 4,205,378,717,238,560 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,583,543,682,285,624 tokens. Grove’s official Twitter account is @grovetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grove is https://reddit.com/r/grovetokenofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grove’s official website is www.grovetoken.com.

Grove Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grove combines a Dubai-based investment company with Cryptocurrency. Grove is a Green investment company investing in renewable energy, solar, and hydroponic farming Industries. Grove will contribute 3 per cent of all transactions towards token optimization and marketing, with a portion of this invested into charitable donations that support environmental initiatives.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grove directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grove should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grove using one of the exchanges listed above.

