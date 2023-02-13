Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) Short Interest Up 25.2% in January

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,092,000 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the January 15th total of 5,665,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,108.1 days.
Guangzhou Automobile Group Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of Guangzhou Automobile Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,357. Guangzhou Automobile Group has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.74.
Guangzhou Automobile Group Company Profile
