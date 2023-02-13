Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) Short Interest Up 25.2% in January

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,092,000 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the January 15th total of 5,665,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,108.1 days.

Guangzhou Automobile Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Guangzhou Automobile Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,357. Guangzhou Automobile Group has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.74.

Get Guangzhou Automobile Group alerts:

Guangzhou Automobile Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of vehicles and motorcycles, and parts and components; and provision of commercial and financial services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Vehicles and Related Operations, and Others.

Receive News & Ratings for Guangzhou Automobile Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangzhou Automobile Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.